Bajaj Overtakes TVS, Emerges as India’s #1 Electric Scooter Brand
Bajaj has overtaken TVS to become India’s top electric scooter brand, selling 29,567 units in October. The milestone highlights Bajaj’s strong performance and growing dominance in the EV market as demand for electric two-wheelers continues to surge.
Bajaj electric scooter sales
A major shift has taken place in India’s electric two-wheeler (EV) market. TVS Motor, which dominated sales for the past few months, has now been overtaken by Bajaj. Meanwhile, Ola Electric has fallen behind Ather Energy, losing its earlier lead. In October 2025, Bajaj emerged as the top-selling electric scooter brand in India.
Bajaj overtakes TVS
According to data from the Vahan portal, Bajaj sold 29,567 electric scooters in October, capturing a 21.9% market share. During the same period, TVS Motor sold 28,008 units, holding a 20.7% share. Bajaj’s strong performance can be attributed to its extensive dealer network, customer trust, and attractive financing options.
Ather Energy sales
Following close behind, Ather Energy achieved its highest-ever monthly sales, delivering 26,713 units in October for a 19.6% market share. The festive season fueled the sales surge, with continued strong demand in major cities and Tier-1 markets. Ather maintained its third position for the second consecutive month, reflecting consistent growth momentum.
Electric scooter sales
In contrast, Ola Electric sold 15,481 units, securing an 11.6% market share and fourth place overall. The sales gap between Ather and Ola widened significantly, with Ather selling over 11,000 more scooters. Emerging brands such as Vida, Ampere, BGauss, Pure EV, and River also maintained a presence in the segment, underscoring the increasing competition and rapid expansion of India’s EV ecosystem.