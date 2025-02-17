Hero Vida V2 now more affordable! Buy electric scooter with easy EMI and low down payment

Demand for the Hero Vida V2 electric scooter is increasing. Notably, you can purchase this bike with a down payment of just Rs 9,000. It offers a range of up to 165 km on a single charge.

article_image1
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

₹9,000 Down Payment; 165 km Mileage Hero Scooter

Many electric scooters from various companies are being launched in India. If you're looking for a good electric scooter within a budget, the Hero Vida V2 from Hero MotorCorp is a great option. Those with a limited budget can purchase it by paying Rs 9000 in two easy installments. The Hero Vida V2 scooter is available with a low down payment.

article_image2

Budget-Friendly Scooter

Competing with brands like Ola and Bajaj, this scooter offers a mileage of 165 km on a single charge. With a starting price of Rs 85,000, you can make a down payment of Rs 9,000 and avail a loan for 3 years at a 9.7% interest rate. Attractive offers are available for the Vida scooter, including down payment and interest rates on loans, making it an easy purchase.

article_image3

Hero Vida V2 Electric Scooter

Pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,596 for the next 36 months, and the scooter is yours. It features a 6 kW electric motor and a 3.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a range of up to 165 km on a single charge. Due to its long mileage range, the Hero Vida is becoming increasingly popular in both urban and rural areas.

article_image4

Hero Vida V2

A great choice for city rides and long journeys. It boasts a modern and stylish design, a smart digital display, and multiple riding modes. This scooter is packed with excellent features. Being a Hero brand scooter, the company claims it will also have excellent durability.

article_image5

V2 Electric Scooter

With its affordable price, EMI plans, powerful motor, and long-lasting battery, the Hero Vida V2 has secured a prominent position in the market. Amidst rising electric scooter prices, the Hero Vida V2 is available with a low down payment, fulfilling the scooter dreams of the common people.

