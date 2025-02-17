Simple ONE Gen 1.5 launched: Check range, price and other details

Simple Energy's Gen 1.5 scooter boasts a 248 km range, making it India's longest-range electric two-wheeler. The updated version also includes new software features like app integration, navigation, and TPMS, all while maintaining its impressive performance and affordable price.

Simple ONE Gen 1.5: 248km Range Electric Scooter

Simple Energy launched its flagship scooter, Simple One, Gen 1.5 version. The new version offers a range of 248 km on IDC, up from the previous 212 km on Gen 1, making it India's longest-range electric two-wheeler.

Best Electric Scooter in India

Along with the range improvement, the Gen 1.5 update includes several software features like app integration, navigation, updated ride modes, park assist, OTA updates, regenerative braking, trip history, customizable dash themes, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The scooter maintains its quick 0-40 kmph acceleration in 2.77 seconds and 30+ liters of under-seat storage. Also Read | Tata Motors to install 400,000 EV charging stations across India by 2027

High Mileage Electric Scooter

The updated scooter will be available for new customers at Simple Energy showrooms. Meanwhile, existing owners will receive the latest version via software updates. The price of the Gen 1.5 remains unchanged at ₹1,66,000 (ex-showroom), including a 750W charger.

Best Electric Scooter Features

With these changes, the Simple One Gen 1.5 comes with improved performance, enhanced safety features, and added convenience. Simple Energy plans to expand the availability of the updated model across the country in the coming months. Also Read | Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore

Latest Videos