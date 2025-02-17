Simple ONE Gen 1.5 launched: Check range, price and other details

Simple Energy's Gen 1.5 scooter boasts a 248 km range, making it India's longest-range electric two-wheeler. The updated version also includes new software features like app integration, navigation, and TPMS, all while maintaining its impressive performance and affordable price.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Simple ONE Gen 1.5: 248km Range Electric Scooter

Simple Energy launched its flagship scooter, Simple One, Gen 1.5 version. The new version offers a range of 248 km on IDC, up from the previous 212 km on Gen 1, making it India's longest-range electric two-wheeler.

budget 2025
article_image2

Best Electric Scooter in India

Along with the range improvement, the Gen 1.5 update includes several software features like app integration, navigation, updated ride modes, park assist, OTA updates, regenerative braking, trip history, customizable dash themes, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The scooter maintains its quick 0-40 kmph acceleration in 2.77 seconds and 30+ liters of under-seat storage.

Also Read | Tata Motors to install 400,000 EV charging stations across India by 2027

article_image3

High Mileage Electric Scooter

The updated scooter will be available for new customers at Simple Energy showrooms. Meanwhile, existing owners will receive the latest version via software updates. The price of the Gen 1.5 remains unchanged at ₹1,66,000 (ex-showroom), including a 750W charger.

article_image4

Best Electric Scooter Features

With these changes, the Simple One Gen 1.5 comes with improved performance, enhanced safety features, and added convenience. Simple Energy plans to expand the availability of the updated model across the country in the coming months.

Also Read | Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore gcw

Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore

Used car loans made easy: How Loan-to-Value ratios impact your financing AJR

Used car loans made easy: How Loan-to-Value ratios impact your financing

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e bookings to begin from Valentines day know price and range gcw

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Bookings to begin from Valentine's Day | Know price and range

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why gcw

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw

Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Recent Stories

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response shk

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response

South Korea removes Chinese AI app DeepSeek from app stores over data privacy concerns dmn

South Korea removes Chinese AI app DeepSeek from app stores over data privacy concerns

Champions Trophy 2025: Agarkar and Gambhir involved in a heated debate selection meeting; Here's why HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Agarkar and Gambhir involved in a heated debate selection meeting; Here's why

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance AJR

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife anr

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby girl dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon