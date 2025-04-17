Hero Vida V2 just got CHEAPER than TVS iQube and Chetak – Here’s what it offers
Hero MotoCorp has slashed prices of its Vida V2 electric scooter, increasing its competitiveness against rivals like TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. The V2 now comes in three variants with varying ranges and features, all at more affordable price points.
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 11:57 AM
2 Min read
Hero MotoCorp has reduced the price of its Vida V2 electric scooter, making it more affordable than competitors like TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. This move has intensified competition in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. The Vida V2 is available in three variants: Lite, Plus, and Pro, all of which have received price cuts.
The Vida V2 Lite has a 2.2 kWh battery with a range of 94 km and a top speed of 69 km/h. It features a 7-inch TFT display, LED headlamp, regenerative braking, keyless entry, and two riding modes (Eco, Ride).
The Vida V2 Plus boasts a 3.44 kWh battery, offering a 143 km range and a top speed of 85 km/h. Additional features include turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control, and vehicle telematics. The Vida V2 Pro has a 3.94 kWh battery with a 165 km range (IDC) and a top speed of 90 km/h. Priced lower than scooters like the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak, the Vida V2 becomes an attractive option.
The Vida V2 comes with a 5-year/50,000 km vehicle warranty and a 3-year/30,000 km battery warranty. The price reduction makes the Vida V2 not only affordable but also competitive in terms of features and performance. If you're looking for a budget-friendly and feature-rich electric scooter, the Vida V2 is a great choice.
