Renewed optimism around GST reforms in the EV sector pushed Ola Electric higher, while analysts flagged breakout potential in the other two stocks.

Ola Electric was the big mover in Wednesday’s trading session, soaring nearly 19% on record volumes and crossing the ₹50 mark after two months.

SEBI-registered analyst Akhilesh Jat shared his outlook on crucial levels to watch. Meanwhile, analyst Vinay Taparia flagged breakouts in Kirloskar Electric and Jyothy Labs.

Let’s take a look at their stock recommendations:

Ola Electric Hits Highest Volume Since Listing; Crosses ₹50 After 2 Months

Ola Electric shares witnessed a sharp rally, surging 18.7% in Wednesday’s session with the highest trading volume since listing. Prices crossed the ₹50 mark after two months, extending the momentum as the stock has gained over 29% in just two sessions. The renewed buying interest is attributed mainly to expectations around anticipated GST reforms, which have lifted sentiment in the EV space.

Jat noted that the ₹55.28–₹58.95 range has emerged as a key resistance zone, where investors are closely tracking price action.

Kirloskar Electric Company

Taparia said that Kirloskar Electric saw a good breakout with volumes. The stock can move to ₹135-₹144 in the short term. But a close below ₹112 negates this view.

Jyothy Labs

And Jyothy Labs saw a good breakout. The stock can move to ₹380-₹425 in the next six to nine months, but a close below ₹320 invalidates this outlook.

