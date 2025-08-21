Hero Glamour X Launched: First 125cc Commuter With Cruise Control & Ride Modes
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Glamour X, India's first 125cc commuter bike with cruise control and ride modes. The bike boasts a muscular design, segment-first technology, and enhanced rider comfort features.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Hero Glamour X Launch
Hero MotoCorp launched the new Glamour X in India. It's India's first 125cc commuter bike with cruise control and ride modes. The drum variant is priced at Rs 89,999 and the disc variant at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Stunning Look
The Glamour X has a muscular look with sharp lines and sculpted bodywork. It features all-LED lighting, a high-intensity headlamp, and a signature “H” shaped taillamp. Position lamps enhance night riding safety.
Engine and Performance
The bike has a 124.7cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine (11.4bhp @ 8,250rpm, 10.5Nm @ 6,500rpm) and a 5-speed gearbox. Balancer technology reduces vibrations, and a silent cam chain minimizes engine noise. A bass-rich exhaust adds a sporty feel. It also features a first-in-segment low battery kick start.
Tech Features
The Glamour X boasts segment-first tech like ride-by-wire and cruise control. It offers Eco, Road, and Power ride modes. A panic brake alert warns trailing vehicles during sudden braking. It also has navigation, call/message alerts, mileage display, gear position indicator, distance-to-empty, and auto-brightness.
Additional Features
For rider comfort, Hero added a wider handlebar, upright seating, forward-set foot pegs, a larger pillion seat with soft cushioning, and a sturdy grab rail. There's under-seat storage, a Type-C fast charging port, and durable nylon rear grips.