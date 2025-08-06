Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand, Vida, has sold over 100,000 units in India since its launch in October 2022. The brand's success is driven by popular Vida VX2 model and its aggressive pricing strategy, including Battery as a Service option.

Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand, Vida, has achieved a significant milestone by selling over 100,000 units in India. Launched in October 2022, the brand reached this milestone in 34 months, solidifying its strong presence in the EV segment.

Vida performed exceptionally well in the first eight months of 2025. From January to August, Vida's market share in the electric scooter segment reached six percent. In July 2025, with 10,504 units sold, Vida not only recorded its best monthly performance but also achieved a 10 percent market share within a single month.

The new Vida VX2 model is the primary driver behind Vida's rapidly growing sales. Hero MotoCorp's aggressive pricing strategy for the VX2 has set a benchmark for other companies. The Vida VX2 Go starts at Rs 44,990, while the Vida VX2 Plus starts at Rs 57,990. These prices are with the Battery as a Service (Baas) model, allowing customers to purchase the scooter at a lower cost by renting the battery. This plan has made the Vida VX2 one of the most affordable electric scooters in India.

Vida's focus extends beyond scooter sales. The company has established a vast network of over 4,500 charging stations, including access to Ather Grid. Notably, Hero was an early investor in Ather Energy. Hero Vida's portfolio includes models like the Vida V2 and Vida VX2, catering to diverse customer needs across different segments. Due to their range, price, and technology, Vida is rapidly acquiring new customers.

If Hero Vida continues to sell scooters at this pace, the company could achieve a new record of one lakh annual sales before the end of the 2025 calendar year. Vida's 100,000 unit sales mark is a testament to India's rapid shift towards electric vehicle adoption.