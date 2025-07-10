Image Credit : Google

The bike comes with a flat handlebar, side-mounted exhaust, and alloy wheels. Its single-pod instrument cluster blends modern and vintage styles, providing digital and analog readings for essential information.

The X440 is Harley-Davidson's first single-cylinder bike in India and is positioned to directly challenge the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in both price and performance. With a more powerful engine, similar mileage, and an iconic brand presence, the X440 is a compelling option for cruiser bike enthusiasts looking for something different in the same price range.