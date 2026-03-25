First on our list is the Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV from the JSW Group. JSW Motors, the group's own automobile company, will launch it. We expect the JSW Jetour T2 to arrive around Diwali this year. The company will import it as parts from abroad and assemble it in India.

While it's sold as a 7-seater in international markets, India will first get the 5-seater version, with the 7-seater to follow. It will have a 1.5-litre petrol engine, two electric motors, and a 26.7 kWh battery pack. This powertrain generates 375 bhp and 610 Nm of torque, and it can travel up to 139 km in full electric mode. The Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV could be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.