Upcoming Hybrid SUVs in India: 7-Seater Models with Powerful Engines
Four new 7-seater hybrid SUVs are set to enter the Indian market, challenging traditional diesel models. These upcoming hybrid family cars offer strong engines, improved efficiency, and modern features for Indian buyers.
New hybrid SUVs in India
JSW Jetour T2 Plug-in Hybrid
First on our list is the Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV from the JSW Group. JSW Motors, the group's own automobile company, will launch it. We expect the JSW Jetour T2 to arrive around Diwali this year. The company will import it as parts from abroad and assemble it in India.
While it's sold as a 7-seater in international markets, India will first get the 5-seater version, with the 7-seater to follow. It will have a 1.5-litre petrol engine, two electric motors, and a 26.7 kWh battery pack. This powertrain generates 375 bhp and 610 Nm of torque, and it can travel up to 139 km in full electric mode. The Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV could be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 7-Seater
A test model of this new Toyota SUV was spotted recently, suggesting it could hit the market by the end of this year. The test mule had longer overhangs and a wider side profile.
The 7-seater Urban Cruiser Hyryder will likely use the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor from the current model, which produces 116 bhp. We also believe it might come with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 7-seater model's price could be around Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh.
Renault Boreal
We expect the Renault Boreal to launch by the end of this year. It will be the 7-seater version of the recently unveiled new-generation Duster. This SUV will feature a 1.8-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors and a 1.4-kWh battery pack.
The engine will produce about 160 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque. The Renault Boreal 7-seater hybrid could be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. It will compete with cars like the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari.
Nissan Tekton 7-Seater
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