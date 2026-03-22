More Range, Less Price: What’s New in Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD
Tata Motors just dropped a new Fearless+ QWD variant for its Harrier EV. This makes the all-wheel drive model much more affordable now. Plus, it gives a solid 622 km range on a single charge. Let's check out the price and all the cool features.
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Image Credit : Google
Tata Harrier Electric Car
Tata Motors has launched a new Fearless+ QWD variant for the Harrier EV. The company has set its starting price at Rs. 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This move makes the all-wheel drive (AWD) model cheaper than before. The car is grabbing eyeballs with its advanced battery and powerful performance.
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Image Credit : Ev.tatamotors
New Variant Launched
With this new variant, Tata has slashed the QWD model's starting price by around Rs. 2.50 lakh. Earlier, the top-end Empowered QWD 75 model cost Rs. 28.99 lakh. Now, with two dual-motor options available, the competition in the SUV market is definitely heating up.
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Image Credit : Ev.tatamotors
Harrier Electric Car
The Harrier EV now comes in seven variants altogether. The base Adventure 65 model starts at Rs. 21.49 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs. 28.99 lakh. The new lineup includes the Fearless+ 65 (Rs. 23.99 lakh), Fearless+ 75 (Rs. 24.99 lakh), and the Fearless+ QWD 75 (Rs. 26.49 lakh). You can also get a home AC charger for an extra Rs. 49,000.
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Image Credit : India Car News
622 km on a single charge
Let's talk about the powertrain. The QWD system comes with a 75 kWh battery. It has an induction motor in the front and a permanent magnet motor at the back. Together, these motors pump out 313 horsepower and 504 Nm of torque. The company claims a range of up to 622 km on one charge. Plus, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just about 6.3 seconds.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Harrier Features
The new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant is packed with features. You get a 540° camera, a digital IRVM dashcam, auto park assist, Dolby Atmos audio, and a blind spot monitor. For safety, all models come with 7 airbags, ESP, and TPMS as standard. Tata has also added a new Seaweed Green colour option. There are no other mechanical changes to the car.
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