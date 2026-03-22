4 5 Image Credit : India Car News

622 km on a single charge

Let's talk about the powertrain. The QWD system comes with a 75 kWh battery. It has an induction motor in the front and a permanent magnet motor at the back. Together, these motors pump out 313 horsepower and 504 Nm of torque. The company claims a range of up to 622 km on one charge. Plus, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just about 6.3 seconds.