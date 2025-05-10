Image Credit : Royal Enfield

Flying Flea—the new lifestyle, City+ vehicle brand from Royal Enfield—and its first electric motorcycle, the retro-futuristic Flying Flea C6, have been showcased in Bengaluru.

Flying Flea is at the forefront of a new age of urban mobility because to its lightweight agility, smart technology, and genuine design. The first product in its portfolio, the FF.C6, is nimble, pleasant to use, and has elegant looks. It is made for the city and incorporates multi-modal technologies into the riding experience, guaranteeing a simple and straightforward trip.