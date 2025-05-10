Flying Flea C6: Royal Enfield showcases retro-inspired electric motorcycle
Royal Enfield unveiled its new electric vehicle brand, Flying Flea, and its first electric motorcycle, the FF.C6, in Bengaluru. The FF.C6 is designed for urban mobility with a focus on agility, technology, and stylish design.
Flying Flea is at the forefront of a new age of urban mobility because to its lightweight agility, smart technology, and genuine design. The first product in its portfolio, the FF.C6, is nimble, pleasant to use, and has elegant looks. It is made for the city and incorporates multi-modal technologies into the riding experience, guaranteeing a simple and straightforward trip.
Mario Alvisi, the chief growth officer of Royal Enfield, stated during the company's Bengaluru showcase on Friday that the company's electric vehicle brand, Flying Flea, is anticipated to start shipping its first batch of electric bikes within a year.
With its range of electric two-wheelers, which will be produced at Royal Enfield's current Vallam Vadagal, Tamil Nadu, production site, the automaker hopes to reach a new consumer base.
Stand out features of FF.C6
In keeping with its namesake, the FF.C6 has a modern take on the Flying Flea's front suspension, including an articulating mudguard and a precisely designed forged aluminum Girder fork. An iconic component of early motorcycle design, the Girder fork has been redesigned using contemporary engineering and materials to provide improved handling, strength, and longevity. The FF.C6 stands out with a special blend of tradition and innovation since it is the only motorbike available today with this cutting-edge Girder fork.
The business is developing its battery technology internally and has a software partnership with Qualcomm. About 50 provisional patents have been submitted by the business for its controllers, motors, batteries, and electricity.
Phase one of its planned phased rollout of electric bikes would focus on the US, European, and Indian markets.
Flying Flea anticipates launching a number of goods in the upcoming years. According to Alvisi, the C6 model's city+ riding experience is based on the understanding that the infrastructure and technology in the electric vehicle market are always changing. This model is intended for short trips outside of cities.
When the company launches, it will face competition from businesses like Ultraviolette Automotive and Ola Electric, which is managed by Bhavish Aggarwal.