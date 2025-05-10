Royal Enfield is entering the world of electric bikes with a new sub-brand called the Flying Flea. It's no secret that the first product of this range is the C6. Although the Flying Flea C6 is marketed mostly as an urban motorbike, it may also be used for light-duty journeys outside of cities. However, Royal Enfield has made it clear that long-distance touring is not the bike's intended use. Royal Enfield revealed its first electric bike, the Flying Flea C6, at EICMA 2024 but on May 9, it showcased in Bengaluru.

What can you expect from Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6?

A magnesium battery housing is incorporated into the aluminum frame of the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6. This aids to lowering the total kerb weight in addition to enhancing cooling. The Flying Flea C6 features a retro look with a circular headlamp, a teardrop-shaped faux fuel tank and a single seat.

A circular full-TFT display that provides a variety of riding statistics is one of the Flying Flea C6's highlights. Because the display is Bluetooth-enabled, it can easily link to a smartphone app. It's interesting to note that it is the first Royal Enfield to provide such cutting-edge safety features, like cornering ABS and traction control.

Its suspension consists of a rear monoshock and a front girder fork, with disc brakes at both ends, likely featuring dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with tubeless Ceat tyres, using a 90-section tyre at the front. Distinctive aesthetics and a unique riding experience are likely to be the highlights of Girder Forks. The full colour digital console follows the same format and displays a range of information such as battery level, speedometer and range. The bike has ride modes, allowing users to choose sporty performance or prioritize range based on their needs.

Another distinctive feature is a backlit power button located on the faux fuel tank. In order to improve aerodynamics and guarantee ideal cooling, side panels include cleverly crafted grooves that will channel air. These design components guarantee the bike's striking silhouette. With the footpegs positioned in the middle and the handlebar wide and pushed back, the riding stance is very comfortable.

When can it be launched in India?

While the official launch timeline of the new Flying Flea C6 is still under wraps, we reckon it will happen sometime by the end of 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026.