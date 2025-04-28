2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Fresh looks, new features; price starts at Rs 1.49 lakh
The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been launched with several new features. Priced at just ₹1.49 lakh, this bike offers a compelling package. What are the differences between the new Hunter and the existing Hunter bike?
| Published : Apr 28 2025, 11:32 AM
Royal Enfield bikes are loved by all, and the Hunter 350 has emerged as a favorite. Over 5 lakh Hunter bikes have been sold, setting a new record. Now, Royal Enfield has released the 2025 Hunter 350 with new features, priced from ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom).
With scooter and bike prices averaging ₹1 lakh and 150cc bikes around ₹1.30 lakh, Royal Enfield offers the stylish, comfortable Hunter 350 for city and long rides at a starting price of ₹1,49,900 with additional features.
The Hunter 350 was launched at the HunterHood event in Mumbai. This female-centric event featured female DJs, rap songs, and more, adding to the launch's excitement.
Hunter 350 Price: The new Hunter 350 is available in multiple variants, starting at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom). The top model is priced at ₹1,81,750 (ex-showroom).
New Hunter Features: The new Hunter boasts LED headlamps, updated rear suspension for comfort, Type-C fast charging, a new handlebar, a digital-analog instrument cluster, and a slip-assist clutch for smooth city and long rides.
The ground clearance is increased by 10mm to 160mm for better handling on rough roads. Three new colors – Rio White, Tokyo Black, and London Red – are available with matching tank graphics.
New Hunter 350 Engine: The engine remains the same 349cc air- and oil-cooled J-series engine with a 5-speed gearbox, producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque for a powerful riding experience.
