EU Trade Deal: European Cars May Get Cheaper in India After Tax Cuts
A 40% tax cut is coming from the EU trade deal. The important agreement talks held on Republic Day were successful, and the tax on the European Union is being reduced. As a result, the prices of these cars in India will see a huge drop.
India European Union Deal
India and the European Union have made a significant agreement. The EU, which attended as chief guests for Republic Day, signed a trade deal during important talks with India. This will reduce tariffs on trade between India and the EU.
Import duty cut on European products
Under this major deal, the tax on importing EU products into India will be cut by a whopping 40%. Currently, a 110% tax was levied on EU goods sold in India. Now, this tax is being reduced, leading to a huge price drop for European cars.
Tax cut from 110% to 70%
Thanks to the India-EU trade deal, the tax on imported goods has been slashed from 110% to 70%. That's a massive 40% tax reduction. This will cause a huge price drop for German and other European cars.
Which car prices will drop in India
Many cars from EU countries are available in India. Thanks to the trade deal, prices for Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche, Volvo, and Volkswagen cars will drop in India. The reduction in import duty is the reason for the price drop.
Competition for Maruti, Tata cars
The EU trade deal will lower prices for Volkswagen, Skoda, Benz, and other European cars. Entry-level car prices, in particular, will see a significant drop. This will pose a serious challenge to dominant players in India like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.
German, British, Swedish cars
The India-EU trade deal will make the dream of owning German, British, and Swedish cars a reality for many Indians. These cars will become much cheaper, making luxury cars available at regular prices. High taxes in India had previously made these cars expensive.
