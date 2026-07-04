Industry experts have confirmed that E20 petrol is safe for older vehicles, with no damage reported in over 1.5 crore non-certified cars. While mileage may drop slightly, it is offset by better performance and lower emissions. The fuel meets global standards and was introduced after extensive testing.

Amid rising discussions around E20 petrol, experts from the automobile and energy sectors clarified that its rollout is based on years of scientific research and rigorous testing. The ethanol-blended fuel policy was introduced earlier this year following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for responsible fuel consumption during global energy uncertainty. Industry leaders from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Hyundai, and Bajaj Auto stated that the transition to E20 has been gradual, data-driven, and aligned with global standards.

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No Damage to Older Vehicles, Say Industry Data

One of the biggest concerns has been whether E20 petrol harms older, non-E20-certified vehicles. Addressing this, Maruti Suzuki revealed that out of 2.84 crore vehicles serviced in FY 2025–26, over 1.5 crore were older vehicles, yet no cases of corrosion, component failure, or unusual wear linked to E20 were reported. Hero MotoCorp also confirmed similar findings from its service data, reassuring users that E20 is safe for existing vehicles.

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Minimal Mileage Impact, Better Performance Benefits

Experts acknowledged that E20 fuel has a slightly lower calorific value than E10, leading to a minor mileage drop of around 3–3.5 percent. For example, a car delivering 20 km per litre may see a reduction of only about 0.6 km per litre. However, this is offset by benefits such as improved acceleration, better anti-knocking performance, and significantly lower emissions. Factors like driving habits, tyre pressure, and maintenance have a much greater impact on mileage than the fuel itself.

Global Standards, Safety Compliance and Consumer Advisory

Industry experts emphasised that E20 fuel complies with BIS standards and BS-VI emission norms and has been tested under internationally standardised protocols aligned with UNECE guidelines. They also warned consumers against unauthorised retrofitment kits claiming to make older vehicles E20-compatible, stating that no such official solutions exist. Concluding the discussion, the panel reaffirmed confidence in E20 as a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly fuel now widely available across India.

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