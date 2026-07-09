Driving a manual car in city traffic is a real headache. Automatic cars are the perfect fix. If you have a budget of around ₹7 lakh, here's a look at the top 5 automatic cars you can buy, including the Tata Tiago, Nissan Magnite, and Hyundai Exter.

Bengaluru (Jul 9): Driving in our cities is becoming a nightmare, thanks to the ever-increasing traffic. If you're driving a manual car, constantly pressing the clutch and changing gears can be super tiring. This is exactly why automatic cars are becoming so popular. They take the stress out of daily commutes.

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Cars with automatic transmission make driving in traffic easy and comfortable. If your budget is around ₹7 lakh, you're in luck. The Indian market has some great options available. Here’s a list of the top 5 budget-friendly automatic cars you can consider.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is a super popular hatchback, especially for those on a tight budget. This car comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that gives you good performance and mileage. Tata even offers a CNG model. The best part? Both the petrol and CNG versions come with an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) automatic gearbox. This makes driving in heavy city traffic really easy. Its starting price is around ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Tata Tigor

If you prefer a sedan, the Tata Tigor is a solid choice. It also has a 1.2-litre petrol engine and comes in a CNG variant. Customers can choose an automatic transmission with both fuel options. With its comfy seats, large boot space for luggage, and a great driving feel, it's a perfect family car. Prices for the Tigor start at about ₹6.8 lakh.

Nissan, Magnite

Thinking of buying a compact SUV without breaking the bank? You should definitely check out the Nissan Magnite. This car offers a 1.0-litre petrol engine with an AMT gearbox. If you want more power, there's also a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic. The CVT transmission gives you a really smooth driving experience. Its starting price is around ₹6.24 lakh.

Hyundai, Exter

For those who want a micro-SUV packed with features, the Hyundai Exter is a fantastic option. This car gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an AMT transmission. The recently launched updated model has a fresh, eye-catching design and lots of modern features. Its starting price is around ₹6.95 lakh.

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Renault, Kiger

The Renault Kiger is another hot favourite in the budget SUV segment. This car gives you two choices: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an AMT gearbox, and a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a CVT automatic. The turbo engine offers great power, while the CVT gearbox makes driving smooth on long highway trips and in city traffic. Its starting price is around ₹6.99 lakh.