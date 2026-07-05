Crash Test: What Happens to Cars Worth Lakhs After Safety test? We've Got the Answer! Whenever a new car hits the market, everyone's first question is about its safety rating. To get this rating, cars go through a crash test. But have you ever thought about what happens to these cars, worth lakhs, after the test is over?

1 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI Why are crash tests even done? Organisations like Bharat NCAP in India and Global NCAP internationally conduct these tests. They crash a new car into a concrete wall or a barrier at a fixed speed. This helps them check how safe passengers would be in a real accident. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source 2 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI What happens to the car during the test? During a crash test, the car smashes into the barrier with great force. The airbags pop open, and the bonnet, doors, and front section get badly damaged. Sometimes, the damage is so severe that the car's entire structure gets twisted out of shape. E20 Fuel Cleared for Older Vehicles as Experts Dismiss Damage Concerns, Read Details! 3 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI What do they do with the cars after the crash test? A car used in a crash test can never be sold or driven on the road again. After all the legal formalities, it's sent to a scrapyard. There, a huge hydraulic crusher flattens the car completely. The metal is then sent for recycling. 4 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI What aspects do engineers examine? Right after the test, a team of experts inspects the car. They analyse how well the passenger cabin held up during the impact. They also check the test dummies to see what kind of injuries a person might have got. They collect data on everything—from how the seatbelts worked to how quickly the airbags deployed. CNG Cars: Save Big On Fuel With These 7 Seaters For Families! 5 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI How does this information benefit car companies? Car companies use this data to make their future models safer. Some companies even keep the wrecked cars for months to study them in detail. This analysis helps them improve safety features in upcoming cars. This is why these test cars are never seen on the road again; they are turned into scrap. Get all the latest Automobile News, including updates on Electric Vehicles, new car and bike launches, reviews, and auto industry trends. Stay informed about mileage comparisons, performance insights, and expert opinions to guide your next vehicle choice. Download the Asianet News Official App for all the latest updates from the world of automobiles. About the Author IS Indrakshi Samanta Automotive Read Full Gallery