BYD’s Dolphin Surf EV makes waves with 500km range and 30-minute fast charge
Chinese automaker BYD has launched its new electric hatchback, the Dolphin Surf, in Europe, aiming to provide an affordable electric vehicle option.
BYD launched the Dolphin Surf electric hatchback in Berlin. It's their tenth European model, offering an affordable EV option. Prices are between €22,990 and €24,990 (₹22.4 lakh - ₹24.27 lakh), with a special offer of €19,990 (₹19.41 lakh) until June.
The five-door Dolphin Surf hatchback, the European version of BYD's Seal model, comes in Active, Boost, and Comfort trims. Active has a 30 kWh battery, while Boost and Comfort have a 43.2 kWh battery. It boasts a 507 km range (WLTP) and supports DC fast charging (10-80% in 30 minutes).
Built on BYD's e-Platform 3.0, the Dolphin Surf features their Blade battery tech. At ~4,290mm long, it's a C-segment hatchback. All trims get a 10.1" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice control, and vegan leather interiors. It also has V2L tech (up to 3.3 kW), NFC keyless entry, and OTA updates.
The BYD Dolphin Surf prioritizes safety with six airbags, intelligent cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure assistance, and intelligent high-beam control.