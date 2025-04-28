2025 BYD Seal unveiled, price starts from Rs 41 lakh

Adoption of a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) LVB, significant advantages such as being six times lighter, 5 times better in self-discharge rates, and a lifespan of up to 15 years.
Comes standard with a power sunshade. A new silver-plated dimming canopy enhances the cabin's ambience.
Users will get an upgraded air-conditioning system with a larger compressor and an advanced air purification module.
The base Dynamic variant: 510 kms. BYD Seal Premium gets up to 650 kilometres.
Dynamic RWD (61.44 kWh), Premium RWD (82.56 kWh) and the Performance AWD (82.56 kWh) , priced at Rs 41 lakh, Rs 45.55 lakh, and Rs 53 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
The Seal is BYD's flagship car in the Indian portfolio and it competes with other cars like the- Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and BMW i4, available in the Indian market.
