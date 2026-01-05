- Home
Hero Xtreme 125R to TVS Sport: Top Pocket-Friendly Bikes With Best Mileage in Rs 55,000 Range
Fuel efficiency is a big deal for bike buyers in India. There are tons of models in this category. Let's check out some popular ones like the Bajaj Platina 100, TVS Sport, and Hero Super Splendor.
Bikes that offer high mileage
Indian commuter bike buyers really care about fuel efficiency. With fuel prices up, companies are focusing on 100cc and 125cc bikes that offer great mileage. Let's check them out.
Bajaj Platina 100
The Bajaj Platina 100 is a top affordable commuter bike in India. Its sub-100cc engine focuses on mileage, not performance, offering around 70 km/l. The price is ₹65,407.
TVS Sport
The TVS Sport is a 110cc motorcycle that gives around 70 km/l. It's powered by a 109.7cc engine with a four-speed gearbox. The ex-showroom price starts from ₹55,500.
Hero Super Splendor
The Hero Super Splendor is a classic 125cc commuter bike. It delivers a fuel efficiency of about 70 km/l in regular use. Its price is ₹79,118.
Hero Xtreme 125R
The Hero Xtreme 125R is in the 125cc segment. Its 124.7cc engine offers more power, giving a mileage of around 66 km/l. The price is ₹1.09 lakh.
Honda SP 125
The Honda SP 125 is a 125cc commuter bike. The company claims a mileage of about 63 km/l. Its fuel efficiency is a bit lower due to a bigger engine. The price is ₹98,038.
