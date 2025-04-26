Best budget electric scooters in 2025 with fast charging and long range
Discover the best electric scooters that offer convenient travel while reducing petrol costs. Ideal for short trips, these scooters run on rechargeable batteries, freeing you from rising petrol prices.
Best e-scooters
AMO Electric Scooter:
High-performance e-scooters from reputable brands are now available. This scooter comes in sleek white and black and travels up to 120 km on a single charge. Powered by a 72v35Ah battery, it recharges fully in 3-4 hours. With features like an LED indicator and tail light bulb, along with a width of 660 mm and a height of 1150 mm, this model is perfect for daily use.
Ampere Magnus EX Electric Scooter:
This scooter stands out with its steel grey design and impressive performance. It travels 136 km on one charge and reaches 93 kmph. It fast-charges in 3.3 hours with a 15A charger. Equipped with LED lights, 90/90-12 tires, and alloy wheels, it offers a powerful and stylish ride for long trips or daily commutes.
Stylish Low-Speed Scooters:
If you prefer a low-speed but feature-rich model, the SNIPER ELECTRIC BUZZ is a stylish option in navy blue. It includes reverse mode, parking lights, and alloy wheels. It travels 40-50 km on a single charge and has safety features like a front disc brake, anti-theft alarm, and an IP67-rated BLDC hub motor. No license is needed to drive it.
Zelio Eeva ZX+ Scooter:
The Zelio Eeva ZX+ is another reliable option with a 55–60 km range. It has a durable steel card, USB charging, disc brakes, and an auto-repair switch. Available in white, it's priced at ₹89,999, offering great value with advanced features and an urban-friendly design.