Save Fuel, Save Money! Top 5 High-Mileage Cars at Low Prices
For those looking to buy a car on a low budget in India, here's a list of five affordable cars with great mileage and modern features. These are excellent choices for first-time car buyers.
Affordable cars
Want to buy your own car but have a tight budget? Well, many low-cost cars are waiting for you in India. They offer great mileage, low maintenance, and modern features. Let's check out the details of five popular affordable cars here.
Tata Tiago
The Tiago, with safety and comfort, starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 4.57 lakh. It gives 20 km/l on petrol and 27 km/kg on CNG. Its wide cabin and modern safety features make it a great choice for new drivers.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
The Alto K10 is a top affordable car in India, starting at Rs. 3.69 lakh. Its 1L petrol engine offers 24.5 km/l. Easy to drive for new drivers, it has six airbags and a SmartPlay system.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
The Wagon R, with its tall design and roomy interior, starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh. It gives around 34 km/kg (CNG) mileage. It features a SmartPlay system, six airbags, and an automatic transmission. A great choice for daily commutes.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
The Celerio, starting at Rs. 4.69 lakh, offers 26 km/l on petrol and 34 km/kg on CNG. It comes with an automatic gearbox, SmartPlay infotainment, and six airbags.
Renault Kwid
The Kwid, with its SUV look, has a 999cc engine for a smooth ride. Priced from Rs. 4.29 lakh, it gives 22 km/l. It features Android Auto, a digital cluster, and high ground clearance.