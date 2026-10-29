- 5-inch TFT display: The brand replaced the old screen with a new color digital display that supports Google Maps mirroring.

- Riding modes: Riders can now use multiple riding modes thanks to the new ride-by-wire technology.

- Traction control: This tech helps manage the rear-wheel grip perfectly.

- Bi-directional quickshifter: Riders can shift gears up and down without touching the clutch.

- USB Type-C port: The bike now gets a handy mobile charging port.

- Panic brake alert: This system warns vehicles behind you during hard braking.

- New suspension: Bajaj upgraded the front suspension to 37mm USD forks from the older 33mm ones.