Bajaj is adding fresh features to the Pulsar NS125 to grab the attention of young riders in the 125cc segment. Dealerships recently spotted the updated model on their floors. The company keeps the exterior design mostly the same but focuses heavily on tech upgrades.

Riders can expect a new LCD instrument cluster, a USB Type-C charging port, and LED hazard lights as the main highlights. These additions will definitely help daily commuters. Dealerships hint at a slight price bump of around Rs 1,000 for these extra features. Bajaj Auto has not officially confirmed these details yet. We will know the exact price difference only after the official launch.