MG Windsor EV Premium Edition Launch: Price, Features, Battery And Range Explained
Electric vehicle demand is shooting up in India, and MG Motors is all set to launch a brand new premium edition of its Windsor EV. The upcoming car packs a stunning design, two battery options, and top-class mileage for daily commuters.
Exciting News For Car Lovers
Electric vehicle demand is growing fast across the country. City commuters are finally saying goodbye to petrol and diesel vehicles. Bikes, cars, and autos are all going electric now. MG Motors is launching the Windsor EV in a fresh avatar right at this time, and it is making car lovers very excited.
What Are The Special Features?
You should wait a little longer if you are dreaming about buying a new electric car. MG Windsor is coming soon in a brand new avatar. The company just dropped a teaser to show off the fresh look. The carmaker has made several exciting changes to this upcoming model.
80,000 Cars Sold
Windsor cars entered the Indian market exactly two years ago. The brand created a massive sensation by selling 80,000 cars in just two years. MG Motors is now planning to launch a premium version of this popular car in a completely new avatar.
Windsor EV Indulge Series
- The new model features a very different design from the older cars.
- Passengers will get a brand new roof screen inside the cabin.
- The special edition will come in a striking Shadow Gold colour.
- The car sports 18-inch black alloy wheels.
- The rear quarter glass gets an exclusive Indulge badge.
- The exterior features sharp LED lighting and tough body cladding.
- The seats come in a fresh Urban Tan and black colour combo.
What Are The Battery Specs?
- The setup includes a solid battery pack and a powerful electric motor.
- The Windsor offers two different battery pack options.
- Buyers can choose between 38kWh and 52.9kWh battery capacities.
- The smaller battery pack delivers a solid 332 km mileage.
- The larger battery pack gives an impressive 449 km mileage.
- The motor produces 136hp power and 200Nm peak torque.
What Will Be The Price?
The company announced that the new edition will hit the market very soon. The brand has not shared any official details about the exact pricing yet. Market experts estimate that the price will range between Rs 14.70 lakh and Rs 19 lakh.
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