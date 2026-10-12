Fuel cost is a big deal for people who use cars daily for office commutes, school drops, and family outings. Many buyers now prefer CNG cars because they help you travel at a much lower cost than petrol.

Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai sell CNG cars across different price brackets in India. Some of these models claim mileage of over 34 km per kg of CNG. We list 7 cars you should check out for high mileage, buying price, and family use.