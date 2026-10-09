You must link a valid FASTag to your vehicle to use this facility. You cannot restrict the use of this pass only to specific eligible toll plazas on national highways and expressways. Therefore, the claim that this annual pass is only for people living within a 20 km radius of a toll plaza does not apply to the current NHAI rules. The local 20 km radius pass rules and the nationwide NHAI annual pass facility are completely different. The annual pass serves as a separate scheme for eligible private vehicles. Commercial vehicles like taxis cannot use this annual pass. You must check your vehicle type and FASTag eligibility first.