Analysts expect breakouts above key resistance levels to unlock double-digit returns in the near to medium term.

With festive optimism building up on Dalal Street, SEBI-registered analysts have handpicked Bajaj Auto and DMart as their top muhurat trading bets for Diwali 2025. Bajaj Auto’s premiumisation-led growth and DMart’s steady retail expansion could power the next leg of their rallies.

Let’s take a look at analysts’ Diwali stock picks shared on Stocktwits:

Diwali Pick: Bajaj Auto

Vikash Bagaria identified Bajaj Auto as his Diwali 2025 muhurat pick. The automaker is driving growth through premiumisation, EV launches, and export expansion.

Bagaria believes that its strong balance sheet, brand equity & product innovation keep it well placed for a structural uptrend. On the technicals, after a correction, Bajaj Auto stock is forming a bullish structure above key exponential moving averages (EMAs). A breakout above ₹9,000 can trigger a move towards ₹11,500–₹12,540, with support near ₹8,500-₹8,300.

He recommended traders to accumulate on dips near support or on a weekly breakout above ₹9,000 with target prices of ₹10,000-₹11,500 and ₹12,540. Maintain a positional stop loss below ₹7,700.

Diwali Pick: Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Palak Jain picked DMart as her Diwali pick. She highlighted that its recent Q2 results showed steady revenue growth (15% YoY) and continued store expansion, but market sentiment turned cautious after a softer growth print compared to historical averages.

Despite near-term jitters, the medium-term trend remains positive as DMart continues expanding its footprint and controlling costs.

DMart stock is currently consolidating above a crucial support zone between ₹4,250 and ₹4,350, which has historically acted as a strong floor and triggered previous bullish reversals. Jain noted that on the upside, a technical breakout and weekly close above ₹4,524–₹4,550 could act as a momentum trigger targeting the ₹5,050 zone, representing a 15%–18% potential move in the swing-to-medium term. The broader structure remains healthy, with gradual store additions and substantial year-to-date gains of over 20%.

Jain recommended buying between ₹4,350–₹4,420 on dips, with targets at ₹4,885 and ₹5,600, keeping a stop loss (daily close) below ₹4,250.

