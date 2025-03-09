Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Own this bike with 102km mileage for just Rs 10,000!

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Are you struggling with rising petrol prices? Stop worrying! Bajaj has introduced the world's first CNG bike, the Bajaj Freedom 125! Now, buying it is very easy.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Are you struggling with rising petrol prices? Stop worrying! Bajaj has introduced the world's first CNG bike, the Bajaj Freedom 125! Now, buying it is very easy, you can't even imagine. You can bring this CNG bike to your home by paying just Rs 10,000 as a down payment! Isn't this an amazing offer? 

budget 2025
article_image2

First CNG Bike

Price and Finance Offer:

The starting price of Bajaj Freedom 125 in the market is around Rs 89,000, which reaches Rs 1,03,000 on-road. But wait a minute! If you finance it, you have to pay Rs 10,000 as a down payment. The remaining amount can be paid in easy installments for 3 years, with a monthly installment of around Rs 3,000. That is, the dream of buying a CNG bike on a low budget has come true!

Also Read | Bajaj Chetak 3202 electric scooter available for Rs 13,000? Check features, price, EMI plan and more


article_image3

Best Mileage Bike

Features are also strong:

This bike will have Integrated Braking System (CBS), digital speedometer, digital odometer, digital fuel gauge, pass switch and clock. Not only that, the comfortable single seat and many great features make this bike special. All these features together make riding more fun and comfortable.

article_image4

World's First CNG Bike

Engine and Mileage: CNG's Power, Mileage!

The Bajaj Freedom 125 has a 124.58 cc 4-stroke and air-cooled engine. This engine generates 9.7 Nm of torque. It has a 5-speed gearbox and a single cylinder. Most importantly, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 102 km per kg in CNG! Imagine how much petrol costs will be saved!

Also Read | Jio Electric Bicycle Launch Details: Check features, battery, range and price

article_image5

High Mileage Bike

Also in the forefront of safety

The braking system on this bike is also amazing. Tubeless tires and drum brakes are given on the front and rear wheels. Speaking of suspension, it has telescopic suspension at the front and monoshock suspension at the rear, which makes the ride comfortable.

Well, what are you waiting for? If you are thinking of buying a CNG bike, Bajaj Freedom 125 will be the best choice for you. CNG bike for ₹10,000, you will not get such an opportunity again!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 5 reasons why it became the highest seller in February 2025 gcw

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 5 reasons why it became the highest seller in February 2025

Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details gcw

Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025 and their sales figure gcw

Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

Recent Stories

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman ddr

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman

Top 5 small-cap mutual funds to tackle market volatility gcw

Top 5 small-cap mutual funds to tackle market volatility

india vs new zealand cricket live score ind vs nz icc champions trophy 2025 final scorecard dubai international stadium streaming hrd

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Will India end 12-yr Champions Trophy title drought?

Tamanna Bhatia to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 B'wood actresses over 35 without makeup NTI

Tamanna Bhatia to Shraddha: 7 B'wood actresses over 35 without makeup

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon
Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Video Icon
Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Video Icon
Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Video Icon