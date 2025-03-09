Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Own this bike with 102km mileage for just Rs 10,000!

Read Full Article

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Are you struggling with rising petrol prices? Stop worrying! Bajaj has introduced the world's first CNG bike, the Bajaj Freedom 125! Now, buying it is very easy.

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Are you struggling with rising petrol prices? Stop worrying! Bajaj has introduced the world's first CNG bike, the Bajaj Freedom 125! Now, buying it is very easy, you can't even imagine. You can bring this CNG bike to your home by paying just Rs 10,000 as a down payment! Isn't this an amazing offer?

First CNG Bike

Price and Finance Offer: The starting price of Bajaj Freedom 125 in the market is around Rs 89,000, which reaches Rs 1,03,000 on-road. But wait a minute! If you finance it, you have to pay Rs 10,000 as a down payment. The remaining amount can be paid in easy installments for 3 years, with a monthly installment of around Rs 3,000. That is, the dream of buying a CNG bike on a low budget has come true! Also Read | Bajaj Chetak 3202 electric scooter available for Rs 13,000? Check features, price, EMI plan and more

Best Mileage Bike

Features are also strong: This bike will have Integrated Braking System (CBS), digital speedometer, digital odometer, digital fuel gauge, pass switch and clock. Not only that, the comfortable single seat and many great features make this bike special. All these features together make riding more fun and comfortable.

World's First CNG Bike

Engine and Mileage: CNG's Power, Mileage! The Bajaj Freedom 125 has a 124.58 cc 4-stroke and air-cooled engine. This engine generates 9.7 Nm of torque. It has a 5-speed gearbox and a single cylinder. Most importantly, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 102 km per kg in CNG! Imagine how much petrol costs will be saved! Also Read | Jio Electric Bicycle Launch Details: Check features, battery, range and price

High Mileage Bike

Also in the forefront of safety The braking system on this bike is also amazing. Tubeless tires and drum brakes are given on the front and rear wheels. Speaking of suspension, it has telescopic suspension at the front and monoshock suspension at the rear, which makes the ride comfortable. Well, what are you waiting for? If you are thinking of buying a CNG bike, Bajaj Freedom 125 will be the best choice for you. CNG bike for ₹10,000, you will not get such an opportunity again!

Latest Videos