Bank Holidays: April to December - Do You Know Which Days Banks Are Closed? Full Info

The banking system is rapidly expanding in the country. Almost everyone eligible in the country has a bank account. Especially with financial assistance related to government schemes being directly deposited into accounts, bank accounts have become mandatory. Naturally, there is an increased interest in knowing about bank hours and holidays.

Even with online banking and UPI payments, many people still visit banks for various tasks. That's why they want to know about bank holidays.

List of bank holidays in Andhra Pradesh in April: Banks are closed for Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti, Rama Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday.

List of bank holidays in Andhra Pradesh in May: Banks are closed for May Day, Buddha Purnima, and second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank holidays in Andhra Pradesh in June: Banks are closed for Bakrid and the second and fourth Saturdays.

List of bank holidays in AP in July: Banks are closed for Muharram and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank holidays in AP in August: Banks are closed for the second Saturday, Independence Day, Krishna Ashtami.

List of bank holidays in AP in September: Banks are closed for Eid-e-Milad, second and fourth Saturdays.

List of bank holidays in AP in October: Banks are closed for Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, second and fourth Saturdays.

List of bank holidays in Andhra Pradesh in November: Banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank holidays in Andhra Pradesh in December: Banks are closed for the second and fourth Saturdays and Christmas.

