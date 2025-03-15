Bank Holidays: April to December - Do You Know Which Days Banks Are Closed? Full Info

The banking system is rapidly expanding in the country. Almost everyone eligible in the country has a bank account. Especially with financial assistance related to government schemes being directly deposited into accounts, bank accounts have become mandatory. Naturally, there is an increased interest in knowing about bank hours and holidays.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

Even with online banking and UPI payments, many people still visit banks for various tasks. That's why they want to know about bank holidays.

article_image2

List of bank holidays in Andhra Pradesh in April: Banks are closed for Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti, Rama Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday.


article_image3

List of bank holidays in Andhra Pradesh in May: Banks are closed for May Day, Buddha Purnima, and second and fourth Saturdays.

article_image4

Bank holidays in Andhra Pradesh in June: Banks are closed for Bakrid and the second and fourth Saturdays.

article_image5

List of bank holidays in AP in July: Banks are closed for Muharram and the second and fourth Saturdays.

article_image6

Bank holidays in AP in August: Banks are closed for the second Saturday, Independence Day, Krishna Ashtami.

article_image7

List of bank holidays in AP in September: Banks are closed for Eid-e-Milad, second and fourth Saturdays.

article_image8

List of bank holidays in AP in October: Banks are closed for Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, second and fourth Saturdays.

article_image9

List of bank holidays in Andhra Pradesh in November: Banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays.

article_image10

Bank holidays in Andhra Pradesh in December: Banks are closed for the second and fourth Saturdays and Christmas.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

60-year-old woman dies during MRI scan in AP; CHECK what happened, precautions to be taken dmn

60-year-old Andhra woman dies during MRI scan; CHECK what happened, precautions to be taken

'Thumka nahi lagaoge toh suspend..': Tej Pratap Yadav under fire for asking cop to dance at Holi event (WATCH) shk

'Thumka nahi lagaoge toh suspend..': Tej Pratap Yadav under fire for asking cop to dance at Holi event (WATCH)

Lost treasure? Chandigarh man dumps Rs 12 lakh Reliance shares over tedious paperwork AJR

Lost treasure? Chandigarh man dumps Rs 12 lakh Reliance shares over tedious paperwork

Delhi man befriends woman on Instagram, blackmails to leak her private pics, tries to extort Rs 5 lakh shk

Delhi man befriends woman on Instagram, blackmails to leak her private pics, tries to extort Rs 5 lakh

On CCTV, Telangana temple accountant suffers burn injuries after acid attack by unidentified man (WATCH) shk

On CCTV, Telangana temple accountant suffers burn injuries after acid attack by unidentified man (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Soni Razdan shares emotional birthday poem for daughter Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday; Check here NTI

Soni Razdan shares emotional birthday poem for daughter Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday; Check here

'She just became big story tonight': Trump shoots glare at reporter as she bumps mic in his face (WATCH) shk

'She just became big story tonight': Trump shoots glare at reporter as she bumps mic in his face (WATCH)

PHOTOS and VIDEO: DRUNK Ankita Lokhande TROLLED for her Holi party? Read netizens comments RBA

PHOTOS and VIDEO: DRUNK Ankita Lokhande TROLLED for her Holi party? Read netizens comments

Did Warren Buffett predict market crash? His $325 billion cash hoard says it all AJR

Did Warren Buffett predict market crash? His $325 billion cash hoard says it all

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya enjoy thrilling day at Madras International Circuit - See PHOTOS NTI

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya enjoy thrilling day at Madras International Circuit – See PHOTOS

Recent Videos

Clashes in Jharkhand's Giridih on Holi: Police Says 'Situation Under Control'

Clashes in Jharkhand's Giridih on Holi: Police Says 'Situation Under Control'

Video Icon
IPL 2025: Why Mumbai Indians Cannot Replace Jasprit Bumrah in First Half?

IPL 2025: Why Mumbai Indians Cannot Replace Jasprit Bumrah in First Half?

Video Icon
ISRO Undocks Spadex Satellites - A Leap Towards India's Lunar Ambitions

ISRO Undocks Spadex Satellites - A Leap Towards India's Lunar Ambitions

Video Icon
SpiceJet Cabin Crew's VIRAL Holi Dance: Why the Video Sparked Controversy? | WATCH

SpiceJet Cabin Crew's VIRAL Holi Dance: Why the Video Sparked Controversy? | WATCH

Video Icon
Why Ranjani Srinivasan's Visa Was Revoked? VIDEO Shows Indian Student Self-Deporting from US

Why Ranjani Srinivasan's Visa Was Revoked? VIDEO Shows Indian Student Self-Deporting from US

Video Icon