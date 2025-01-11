Bajaj Chetak 3202 electric scooter: Know features, range, how to buy and more

Learn about the Bajaj Chetak, boasting an impressive range of up to 137 km on a single charge.

First Published Jan 11, 2025

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter

Many electric scooters from various companies are available in the Indian market today. If you want a powerful and best electric scooter in a budget range, you'll get a long range, attractive advanced features, and strong performance. In such a situation, the Bajaj Chetak 3202 electric scooter would be a great choice for you. With a down payment of Rs 13,000, you can  make it yours.

If you want to buy a powerful electric scooter in the budget range in the first month of the new year, in which you can get a long range, attractive advanced features, and strong performance, the Bajaj Chetak 3202 electric scooter will be one of the best options in the Indian market. Talking about the price, the electric scooter is available in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.15 lakh.

Now friends, if we talk about the finance plan available on this powerful electric scooter, for this you only have to pay Rs.13,000 initially. After this, you will get a loan from an authorized bank at an interest rate of 9.7% for the next 3 years, to repay this loan, you will have to deposit an EMI amount of Rs.3853 every month in the bank for the next 36 months.

Friends, if we talk about the powerful performance of this electric scooter, the electric scooter will also be very profitable in this matter. The company has used a 4.2 kW BLDC motor in it, with which a 3.02 kWh lithium battery pack is found. This electric scooter will run up to 137 km on a full charge.

