261 km on a single charge: Check out premium EV scooter starts at just Rs 1.45 lakh
The Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter offers a premium experience with advanced features and an impressive 261 km range. Starting at ₹1.45 lakh, it boasts a powerful motor and fighter jet-inspired design.
| Published : May 19 2025, 02:29 PM
1 Min read
Ultraviolette Tesseract
The Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter offers premium features and long-range capabilities. Initially launched at Rs 1.20 lakh, it now starts at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Top Range Electric Scooter
The Ultraviolette Tesseract boasts a 261 km IDC claimed range and a 20 hp motor. It goes from 0 to 60 km/h in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 125 km/h. The company claims a 500 km range on a Rs 100 charge.
Best Range Electric Scooter
Inspired by fighter jets, the Tesseract features sharp lines, a floating DRL, and dual LED projector headlamps. It's available in 3 colors.
Best Family Scooter
The Tesseract offers a windscreen, 7-inch TFT touchscreen, 34-liter under-seat storage, 14-inch wheels, front and rear radar, blind-spot monitoring, overtake alert, lane change assist, rear collision alert, integrated dashcam, and haptic feedback.
Tesseract EV Scooter
Currently, there are no comparable scooters in India. Bookings are ongoing, with deliveries starting in March next year.
