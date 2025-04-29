The 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography edition has been launched in India at ₹69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It boasts luxurious features and available in both petrol and diesel mild-hybrid variants.

In India, the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 2025 edition has been released. The vehicle is priced at Rs 69.50 lakh (ex-showroom) when it is first introduced. Prospective buyers can reserve the model in advance by going to authorized dealerships throughout the nation. Using the business's official website, the same may be done online.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 2025: Exterior

With unique features like a sliding panoramic roof, Pixel LED headlights with trademark DRLs, and 19-inch alloy wheels with Burnished Copper highlights, the Evoque Autobiography has a bold, elegant look. The motorized tailgate improves convenience, and the contrast Black or Corinthian Bronze roof provides a distinctive touch. These design cues preserve Range Rover's recognizable aesthetic while enhancing the SUV's luxury appeal.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 2025: Interiors

The inside of the cabin has suedecloth headlining and fully expanded leather upholstery. With 14-way electrically adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, and heated and cooled front seats, comfort is a top priority. The driving experience is further enhanced by the Shadow Grey Ash veneer, two-zone temperature control, and ambient lighting that may be adjusted. In any situation, a ClearSight rearview mirror guarantees the best possible visibility.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 2025: Safety and features

The Evoque Autobiography has a Meridian Surround Sound System for rich audio and a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with linked automotive technology. Wireless charging and an interactive driver display are examples of useful features.

An intrusion sensor, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), locking wheel nuts, cruise control with a speed restriction, Driver Condition Monitor, and front and rear parking assists are just a few of the many safety features that come standard on the new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 2025: Under the hood

There are two mild-hybrid versions of the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography: the D200 diesel, which produces 201 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque, and the P250 petrol, which produces 247 horsepower and 365 Nm of torque. For increased economy and more seamless operation, both engines are equipped with Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology.

The new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography not only strengthens Land Rover’s luxury SUV portfolio in India but also sets a new benchmark for design, comfort, and technology in its segment.