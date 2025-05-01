2025 Citroen C5 Aircross breaks cover, gets EV and hybrid variants
Citroen has launched the new C5 Aircross globally, offering a range of powertrain options including mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric variants. The redesigned SUV boasts a striking exterior and a tech-filled interior.
The brand-new C5 Aircross has been introduced worldwide by the French automaker Citroen. The SUV will be available with a variety of engine options, according to information released by the brand. Plug-in hybrid, mild hybrid, and completely electric powertrain choices are all on the list.
The recently released SUV has a distinctive design language, with eccentric appearance, a completely LED headlamp arrangement, and ice-cube-style DRLS. Additionally, it features a linked light bar at the front, and the Citreon emblem on the grill completes the design. Traditional door knobs with thicker pillars have been used to the model.
A 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charging pad, a huge heads-up display, a storage space behind the touchscreen, cup holders, and a powerful entertainment system that supports all wireless auto connect technologies are all features found within the cabin.
A large vertical touchscreen takes centre stage on the dash, offering programmable widgets, fixed control bars, and access to climate settings. It is supported by physical buttons for essential functions.
Regarding the side appearance, it has squared wheel arches with 20-inch alloy wheels, body-color door handles, blacked-out ORVM, and respectably sized dark cladding. These components provide the SUV a more aggressive, daring, and market-dominant appearance. Its rear is equipped with a sculpted tailgate and split tail lights.
In terms of total dimensions, the new C5 Aircross is 4,652 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,784 mm. In comparison to the outgoing version, the former has been raised by 150 mm, while the latter has expanded by 60 mm.
Three powertrain options are available for the second-generation C5 Aircross: a completely electric version, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and a mild hybrid. The mild-hybrid option generates 134 horsepower with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine, a 12-bhp electric motor, a 0.9-kWh battery, and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
An electric-only range of up to 85 kilometers (WLTP cycle) is made possible by the plug-in hybrid's 21kWh battery, which powers a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a 123-bhp electric motor for a total output of 193 horsepower.
The all-electric version comes in two variants: one with a 73kWh battery delivering a 519km range and 207hp, and a longer-range 97kWh version with a 679km range and 227hp. Both electric versions use a front-mounted motor and are based on the same STLA Medium architecture.