Venus Transit on May 31: Luck and Success for 3 Zodiac Signs
On the last day of May, Venus will change both its constellation and zodiac sign.
| Published : May 05 2025, 11:26 AM
2 Min read
Venus, the guru of demons, changes its course from time to time. On the last day of May, constellations and zodiac signs will change. At 11:42 am on May 31, Venus will enter Ashwini Nakshatra, whose lord is Ketu. On the same day, Venus will enter Mars's zodiac sign, Aries. The two-way transit of Venus will affect all 12 zodiac signs. For some it will prove auspicious and for others it will prove inauspicious. During this period, some zodiac signs will only benefit. This time will be no less than a boon for them.
This time will prove beneficial for the people of Aries. Marriage will happen. Lovers will also benefit during this time. Long pending works will be completed. Success will be achieved in exams. Job search can be completed. The financial side will also strengthen. There will be profit in businesses done in partnership. You will get help from your in-laws.
Cancer natives will also benefit during this period. There are chances of promotion. Respect in society will increase. There will be profit in business. Disputes related to ancestral property will end. Material luxuries and comforts will increase. You may get some good news from friends and relatives. You will get a chance to go abroad and work. There will be prosperity in the house and family.
People born in Capricorn will benefit from the change in Venus's constellation and zodiac. All disputes related to land and property will end. Relationships with friends and relatives will be good. Purchase of new house, vehicle and property may happen. Your desire for a government job may be fulfilled. People related to the political field will also benefit during this period. There are strong chances of success. Your confidence will increase and you may get promoted.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
