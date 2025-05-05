Image Credit : Freepik

People born in Capricorn will benefit from the change in Venus's constellation and zodiac. All disputes related to land and property will end. Relationships with friends and relatives will be good. Purchase of new house, vehicle and property may happen. Your desire for a government job may be fulfilled. People related to the political field will also benefit during this period. There are strong chances of success. Your confidence will increase and you may get promoted.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.