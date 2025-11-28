Rahu Transit 2026: These Zodiac Signs Will Face Major Challenges Next Year
Rahu will remain in Aquarius throughout 2026, bringing challenges for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Pisces. Astrology predicts obstacles, confusion, and instability as Rahu’s influence intensifies for these signs.
Taurus
Taurus natives should be wary of Rahu in the coming year. It can cause work problems, lower income, and mental distress. Expenses may rise, and obstacles can increase stress.
Leo
For Leo, 2026 will be tough due to Rahu. Work may be disrupted, causing mental distress and delays. Expenses will rise, so balance your budget and avoid conflicts.
Virgo
Virgos must focus on their health in the coming year. Be cautious all year. Income will be low while expenses rise. Avoid risky investments and be wary of new opponents.
Scorpio
Scorpios should be wary of Rahu in 2026. Disputes with loved ones may arise. Business profits might decrease, adding to stress. Travel for work may not yield expected results.
Aquarius
Aquarius may face many issues due to Rahu's influence. Pay special attention to your health, as physical discomfort is possible. Stress and work obstacles may arise. Patience is key.
Pisces
Pisces may face financial issues in 2026. Income will be modest, but expenses could rise. Watch your budget. An unpleasant event might occur, causing anxiety and stress.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
