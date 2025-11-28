Astrology Alert: Venus Transit to Bring Wealth for Taurus, Cancer, and More
The Venus Nakshatra transit on 29 November is expected to bring strong financial luck and new opportunities to select zodiac signs. Discover which signs will benefit as Venus boosts wealth, fortune, and prosperity.
Venus
Due to this Venus transit, the first two weeks of December are considered auspicious and lucky for many zodiac signs. After that, on December 9, Venus will enter Jyeshtha. Let's see which zodiac signs will experience a lucky time due to the Venus transit on November 29.
Taurus
Venus's transit is favorable for Taurus. You'll finish uncertain tasks. Long-standing issues will fade. You'll enjoy peaceful family time and see financial relief. Profits from old work are possible.
Cancer
Venus's transit boosts Cancer's confidence. You'll feel a new glow and relationships will stabilize. It brings mental peace, ends work stagnation, and moves projects forward. Small financial gains are possible.
Libra
Libras will feel lucky with Venus's transit. It's a great time to plan work, studies, or new ventures. Travel and talks will be fruitful. You'll feel lighter and more positive. Great for creative folks.
Capricorn
Venus's transit strengthens Capricorn's career. Your work contributions will be noticed and your hard work recognized. A promotion or new role is likely. Job change opportunities will appear. Finances improve.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
