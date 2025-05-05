Budh Aditya Rajyoga: Lucky Zodiac Signs on May 7
After May 7, 2025, a golden period will begin for people of 3 zodiac signs.
May 05 2025
The Sun changes zodiac signs every month. The Sun is currently transiting in its exalted sign, Aries. Mercury, the prince of planets, changes zodiac signs on the 15th. When Mercury and Sun are together in the same sign, its effect is seen on people of all 12 zodiac signs. On May 7, 2025, Mercury will enter Aries. That is, from May 7, the conjunction of Sun and Mercury in Aries is creating Budh Aditya Rajyoga. This Rajyoga will affect the lives of people of all twelve zodiac signs in different ways.
Budh Aditya Rajyoga is forming in the seventh house of Libra. The coming times will be good for the people of this zodiac sign. There will be happiness in married life. You will spend quality time with your partner. Business done in partnership will also give favorable results. Good health is essential.
Budh Aditya Rajyoga is also beneficial for Capricorn natives. The Sun and Mercury are conjunct in the fourth house of this zodiac sign. You can get happiness in matters of house, building, and property. Religious ceremonies can be performed. You will spend quality time with your partner. Students preparing for exams will get success. This is an excellent time for people related to the real estate sector.
Budh Aditya Rajyoga will also benefit the people of Aquarius. This Rajyoga is forming in the third house of this zodiac sign. People of this zodiac sign will get more profit in business. Working people will get benefits during this time. Opportunities for promotion are also being created. You will spend quality time with your family. There are chances of getting benefits in the field of education.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
