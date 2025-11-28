Experiencing delays in marriage? Discover which gemstone to wear. According to gemology, wearing a Sapphire can expedite your wedding and help you find a good partner. Learn about astrological remedies for marital bliss.

Many people believe that marriage only takes place when the right auspicious moment arrives. However, these days even finding that favourable time has become difficult. Despite having a good salary, property, and a stable job, many individuals still do not have the good fortune of marriage. It is increasingly common to hear people say they have not found a partner even after the age of 38.

If you are experiencing delays in marriage, or if proposals that seemed nearly final keep falling apart, there may be several reasons behind it. According to astrology, a weak Jupiter in your horoscope could be one of the main causes. In gemology, there are certain remedies to help speed up marriage, and the Sapphire gemstone is considered one of them. Its energies are believed to assist you in finding a suitable life partner.

Sapphire Gemstone for a Quick Marriage:

Wearing a Sapphire gemstone brings the fortune of marriage. You will get married soon. You will have a happy married life. The bond between husband and wife improves. It is not only good for married life but also for academic progress. This gem reduces financial problems.

How to wear a Sapphire gemstone?:

To get the full benefits of Sapphire, how you wear it is important. The best day to wear a Sapphire is Thursday. It should be worn at sunrise. It should be set in a gold or silver ring and worn on the index finger of your right hand. Before wearing the gem, it must be purified. The gem should be mixed with turmeric and soaked in water overnight. The next day, before wearing it, the Vishnu mantra "Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah" should be chanted 108 times.

What precautions should be taken before wearing a Sapphire gemstone?:

Before wearing a Sapphire, some precautions should be taken. Always wear a genuine and certified Sapphire. Never wear a Sapphire without consulting a qualified astrologer. Everyone's horoscope and planets are different. If Jupiter is already in a good position in your horoscope, wearing a Yellow Sapphire can be harmful. Wearing the wrong gem or using the wrong method can have negative effects.

It removes problems in married life. It enhances the bond between husband and wife. It promotes progress in studies. This gem reduces financial problems. Sapphire or Blue Sapphire is the gemstone of Saturn. It is auspicious for those whose Saturn is not strong in their horoscope. Wearing a Sapphire brings the blessings of Saturn. It removes life's difficulties and increases self-confidence. Sapphire is a very powerful gemstone.

Besides this, you can also wear Ruby, Pearl, or Hessonite. This is decided based on planetary positions. If marriage prospects are weak, wearing a Ruby strengthens relationships. The gemstone provides positive energy.