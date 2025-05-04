Lucky Zodiac Signs Until June 6th Due to Mercury Transit
Mercury will transit in Venus's zodiac sign, Taurus. Many zodiac signs will receive significant benefits from this transit.
| Published : May 04 2025, 03:15 PM
2 Min read
All planets are associated with a zodiac sign. Venus, the giver of wealth, rules Taurus. Mercury will transit in Taurus on May 23rd and stay until June 6th, 2025, impacting all zodiac signs. These 14 days will be a boon for many.
Mercury holds a special place in astrology, governing intellect, speech, career, business, logic, social life, and mathematics. A strong Mercury in one's horoscope leads to success in all areas, an attractive personality, and prosperity. Let's see who benefits most from Mercury's transit in Venus's house.
This transit will make Taurus natives wealthy, strengthening their finances. There will be gains in business and career, with strong chances of success. Long-pending tasks will be completed, bringing substantial profits. Job searches will end successfully. This time is also favorable for lovers.
Leos will only gain during this period. Promotions, increased status, and prestige are highly likely. Opportunities to work abroad may arise, and travel plans can be made. Desires will be fulfilled, wealth will increase, and social respect will grow. Interest in religious activities will also rise.
Virgos will have luck on their side, boosting confidence and strength. Success will come in every endeavor. Responsibilities towards children will be fulfilled, and workplace goals achieved. This time is auspicious for newlyweds, who may be blessed with a child. Marriage prospects are also bright.
