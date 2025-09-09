Image Credit : Getty

Mahalakshmi Rajayoga will bring good luck to Aquarians. This yoga is formed in the ninth house, Bhagya Sthana. Because of this you will get the full support of luck. Pending works will be completed. There will be sudden financial gains. Auspicious events will take place one after another in the family. Those working in offices will get promotions. Because of this, salary increase will be available. The dream of those who want to study or work abroad will come true. Paternal relations will be strengthened. Due to Mahalakshmi Rajayoga, there will be a happy atmosphere in your family for the next few weeks.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.