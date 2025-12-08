Image Credit : Getty

Anyone born on the 9th, 18th, or 27th of any month falls under number 9. They are ruled by Mars, known as the commander of the planets. This year will be very good for those born on these dates. They are always very active. Their leadership qualities will improve. They will reach a great position in their job. This is the right time for those who want to start their own business. They will make good profits. They will participate more in spiritual activities. Those working in fields like the army and police will get support from their superiors. There is also a possibility of auspicious events at home.

Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.