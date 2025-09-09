Saturn Retrograde in Pisces: 79 Days of Luck and Fortune for These Zodiac Signs
According to Vedic astrology, Saturn has gone retrograde in Pisces for the first time in 30 years. This rare planetary movement may bring positive changes for certain zodiac signs. Find out which signs are set to benefit during this transit.
Saturn's Retrograde
On July 13, Shani Dev turned retrograde and will remain retrograde in Pisces until November 28. Retrograde planets revolve at a reversed speed. In such a situation, the fortunes of some zodiac signs may shine due to Shani Dev's retrograde motion. Along with this, there is also a chance of sudden financial gains and lucky opportunities.
Gemini:
Saturn's retrograde motion is auspicious for Geminis in terms of career and business. Saturn is retrograde from your sign in career and business. During this period, you may see progress in your work. Those looking for a job are likely to find new employment. The situation in legal matters may be in your favor, and you will reach new heights in your career. Recognize opportunities and spend time with your partner. You may earn good profits in your ancestral business.
Aquarius:
Saturn's retrograde motion can be beneficial for Aquarians. Saturn has retrograded its wealth from your zodiac sign. Along with this, Saturn is also the lord of your zodiac sign. Therefore, during this time, you have the opportunity to gain sudden financial benefits from time to time. Your financial condition will be good. You will profit from investments. You may receive good news from your children. You may get back stuck money. Your financial situation will improve. The influence of speech will increase, which will impress people.
Libra:
Saturn's retrograde position can be a positive sign for Libras because Saturn is retrograde in the sixth house of your zodiac sign. During this period, you may win court cases. You may purchase a vehicle or property. You can achieve success in every field. There will be progress in job and business. Long journeys can be beneficial. Thoughtful plans can be successful. You will also be successful in saving money.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.