Image Credit : Getty

Saturn's retrograde position can be a positive sign for Libras because Saturn is retrograde in the sixth house of your zodiac sign. During this period, you may win court cases. You may purchase a vehicle or property. You can achieve success in every field. There will be progress in job and business. Long journeys can be beneficial. Thoughtful plans can be successful. You will also be successful in saving money.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.