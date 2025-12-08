Weekly Horoscope, December 8–14: What the Stars Reveal for All 12 Zodiac Signs
Discover your weekly horoscope for Dec 8–14 with predictions for all 12 zodiac signs covering career, business, family, health, and finances to guide your decisions as the year ends.
This week's horoscope
Aries: Financial issues may cause family discord. You'll succeed with your intelligence.
Taurus: A good time for work, but avoid air travel. A personal problem will be solved.
Gemini: Expenses for a child's education may rise. A new relationship is possible.
Cancer: Good news in business, but financial pressure may exist. Keep distance from friends.
Leo: You may receive good news this week, but financial pressure might increase. A family trip could bring joy.
Virgo: Your prestige may increase. Hard work is key to business success.
Libra: A wish may be fulfilled, but love life complications could increase. Avoid partnership investments.
Scorpio: Business will improve by the week's end. A new job offer may come.
Sagittarius: A long-held wish may be fulfilled. Be careful with fire. Relationship problems could be resolved.
Capricorn: Work may be disrupted. Avoid trying to earn extra money.
Aquarius: Good business opportunities may arise. Be careful with your words to avoid fights.
Pisces: Mental stress due to a family member's illness is possible. Think before you act.
