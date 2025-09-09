Moon in Purvashada Nakshatra: Fortune Favours These 4 Zodiac Signs in September
The Moon's transit through Purvashada Nakshatra at the end of September brings luck, wealth, and success to Taurus, Pisces, Aquarius, and Sagittarius. Learn more about how this celestial event will impact these zodiac signs.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Purvashada Nakshatra
Taurus
Moon in Purvashada is lucky! Expect career boosts, business expansion, profitable deals, and improved finances. Young Taureans find peace and make big decisions.
Pisces
This transit is super auspicious! Possible pay raises, returns on investments, peace of mind, increased marital love, and potential travel.
Aquarius
Career advancement, marriage talks, and new partnerships for business owners are on the horizon. Mom's health improves, and your mind is at ease.
Sagittarius
Lucky you! Possible religious trips, stalled work completing, career/business progress, help from a senior, attending auspicious events, and good times for students.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.