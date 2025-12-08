Horoscope Today Dec 8, 2025: On Monday, 4 auspicious yogas will form, affecting all zodiac signs. For some, it will be lucky, for others, not so much. Read your full daily horoscope prediction here.

Horoscope for 8 December 2025: On Monday, Aries people may have tension with someone, students may be careless. Taurus people will get good news and enjoy comforts. Gemini people will work on new plans, opponents will be dominant. Cancer people will make new deals in business, love life will be good. Read on to know how the day will be for which zodiac sign?

Aries Horoscope 8 December 2025

People of this sign may have tension with relatives over something. Students may be careless about their careers. You will be very happy to help others. You will be quite troubled by the work you are considering very easy.

Taurus Horoscope 8 December 2025

Today, there will be a happy atmosphere at home. You may also hear some good news today, which will boost your confidence. You will fully enjoy material comforts. You may get full support from colleagues in business today.

Gemini Horoscope 8 December 2025

Today, you will work on future plans. You will fulfill household responsibilities well. Women may have to face a humiliating situation. Opponents may overpower you. You will meet important and influential people.

Cancer Horoscope 8 December 2025

People of this sign may get their old work done. There may be a discussion with the father on an important matter. Harmony will remain good in love life. Love relationships can turn into marriage. New contracts can be made in business today. You will get the blessings of elders.

Leo Horoscope 8 December 2025

Women should take care of their safety. Wrong eating habits can cause stomach irritation. There may be a talk with family members on an important issue. You may have to do the same work repeatedly, which will make you feel tired.

Virgo Horoscope 8 December 2025

People of this sign will be very active on social media today. Expenses may decrease. A good deal can be made in business today. You will get victory in disputed matters. You will experience trouble in love relationships. The day will be mixed.

Libra Horoscope 8 December 2025

People of this sign will have to go out of the city for some important work. All work will be completed according to your interest. People associated with politics will be in a profitable situation. You can go somewhere with friends. You will get respect in society. You will get happiness from children.

Scorpio Horoscope 8 December 2025

People of this sign can go on a romantic trip with their partner. Children will be less interested in studies. Some important tasks will take a little longer to complete. Today, do not increase your interaction with unknown people, it will cause harm.

Sagittarius Horoscope 8 December 2025

Today, do not give advice to anyone without being asked. Old disputes can trouble you again. Women should take special care while working in the kitchen. The day is not good for starting new work. Avoid taking anyone's guarantee.

Capricorn Horoscope 8 December 2025

Sweetness will remain in the love relationships of people of this sign. You will get a chance to participate in social work. You will feel relieved as necessary work gets completed ahead of time. You may get guidance from experienced people. Health will be better than before.

Aquarius Horoscope 8 December 2025

People of this sign will be very busy today. Ancestral property matters may get complicated. A secret enemy may conspire against you. You will have to multitask. Students studying law may get success.

Pisces Horoscope 8 December 2025

People of this sign will have to pay attention to their diet. You may receive an expensive gift from your life partner. Do not leave any work to others, or you may get into trouble. The situation in job and business can be better than before.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.