Kendra Drishti Yog: Mars–Jupiter Alignment Brings Luck to Zodiac Signs in 2026
Kendra Drishti Yog forms on May 5, 2026, as Mars and Jupiter align at a 90-degree angle. This rare planetary combination is believed to bring luck and positive changes for several zodiac signs.
Aries
Cancer
Libra
Scorpio
Aquarius
Aquarians will see their relationships improve. Any investments you make will turn out to be profitable, improving your financial condition. You might also find yourself spending more on your needs.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
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