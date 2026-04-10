Mercury Transit 2026: Golden Time Coming! 3 Zodiac Signs Set for a Big Income Jump
In April 2026, Mercury transits Pisces and shifts nakshatras, bringing important astrological changes. Vedic astrology suggests this movement may boost income and fortune for three zodiac signs.
Mercury Transit 2026
Good News for Gemini
Financial Gains for Taurus
Career Boost for Sagittarius
For Sagittarius people, this period looks very positive for their careers. Long-pending problems will slowly start getting solved, and success at work is just around the corner. You can expect new opportunities in both your job and business. If you work with patience and understanding, you'll get great results. You will also have your family's full support and a positive atmosphere at home, helping you make smart decisions.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
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