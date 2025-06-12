Jupiter transit: Impacts on Aries, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn and more
In astrology, Devguru Jupiter is considered the cause of happiness, prosperity, and knowledge. If Jupiter is strong in someone's horoscope, it has beneficial effects on that person.
Jupiter Transit: On June 12th, tomorrow, Devguru Jupiter will set in Gemini at 7:56 PM. This means Jupiter won't have beneficial effects for most people. In astrology, Jupiter's setting directly impacts the world. So, let's find out which zodiac signs need to be careful today, June 12th, due to Jupiter's setting.
Scorpio: Scorpios might face health issues due to Jupiter's setting. There could be obstacles at work. Avoid financial transactions during this time.
Leo: Leos need to control their speech due to Jupiter's setting. There might be some issues in married life. You might also face financial problems.
Gemini: Geminis need to be careful with their finances due to Jupiter's setting. Avoid investments during this period. Negativity might also creep into life.
Aries: Jupiter will be in Aries' third house. There might be negativity in Aries' life. Income might decrease. Family disputes are possible.
Capricorn: Jupiter's setting isn't considered auspicious for Capricorns. Obstacles in government-related work are possible. Be careful with loans. Take care of your health.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.