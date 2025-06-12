2 powerful Raja Yogas after 12 years: Luck and wealth for 5 zodiac signs
A special trigraha yoga will be formed with the transit of the Sun in Gemini from June 15. This yoga is being formed in Gemini after 12 years as Jupiter is entering Gemini after a long time.
| Updated : Jun 12 2025, 10:53 AM
2 Min read
Budhaditya Yoga is formed by the conjunction of Sun and Mercury, Bhadra Yoga is formed as Mercury is in its own sign, and Aditya Yoga is formed by the conjunction of Sun and Jupiter.
Taurus: This trigraha yoga is forming in the second house. You will gain ancestral wealth. Money will be spent on auspicious works, which will give you peace of mind. There is a possibility of getting back stuck money. You will be able to win people's hearts with your words. You will get new opportunities in job and business.
Libra: This yoga is forming in the house of fortune (9th house). You will get support from your father. Luck will be completely with you. You will benefit from spiritual journeys. You will get success in higher education and government jobs. Job opportunities in multinational companies will increase.
Gemini: Trigraha Yoga is forming in Gemini in the house of marriage. You will get a lot of success in your career. You will get a lot of money from your ancestral property. Knowledge and decision-making ability will increase. Social respect will increase. Mental state will be strong.
Aquarius: Trigraha Yoga is forming in the fifth house and the last phase of Saturn's Sade Sati will be impressive. You will get the fruits of your hard work in your career. You will get good news from your children. Spiritual interest will increase. There is a possibility of a religious journey.
Sagittarius: Sagittarius people will be under the 7th aspect of Sun, Mercury and Jupiter. There will be happiness and peace in married life. There will be profit in partnership business. Cooperation at the workplace will increase. There will be a possibility of success in pending marriage cases. Decision-making ability will be strengthened.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
